MOP - الباتاكا الماكاوية

The الباتاكا الماكاوية is the currency of ماكاو. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الباتاكا الماكاوية exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Pataca is MOP, and the currency symbol is MOP$. Below, you'll find الباتاكا الماكاوية rates and a currency converter.

الباتاكا الماكاوية Stats

Nameالباتاكا الماكاوية
SymbolMOP$
Minor unit1/10 = Ho
Minor unit symbolHo
Top MOP conversionMOP to USD
Top MOP chartMOP to USD chart

الباتاكا الماكاوية Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ho10, Ho20, Ho50, MOP$1, MOP$2, MOP$5, MOP$10
Bank notesFreq used: MOP$10, MOP$20, MOP$100, MOP$500, MOP$1000
Users
ماكاو

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٥٧
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٣٧
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤١٢
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٣٩
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٦١٧
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٧٨
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٤٨
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٦٥٣

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜