mop
MOP - Pataca de Macau

The Pataca de Macau is the currency of Macau. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pataca de Macau exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Pataca is MOP, and the currency symbol is MOP$. Below, you'll find Pataca de Macau rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Pataca de Macau Stats

NamePataca de Macau
SymbolMOP$
Minor unit1/10 = Ho
Minor unit symbolHo
Top MOP conversionMOP to USD
Top MOP chartMOP to USD chart

Pataca de Macau Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ho10, Ho20, Ho50, MOP$1, MOP$2, MOP$5, MOP$10
Bank notesFreq used: MOP$10, MOP$20, MOP$100, MOP$500, MOP$1000
Users
Macau

Why are you interested in MOP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MOP email updatesGet MOP rates on my phoneGet a MOP currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07417
GBP / EUR1,18056
USD / JPY161,484
GBP / USD1,26812
USD / CHF0,904341
USD / CAD1,36815
EUR / JPY173,462
AUD / USD0,666582

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%