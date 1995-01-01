kzt
KZT - Kasachischer Tenge

The Kasachischer Tenge is the currency of Kasachstan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kasachischer Tenge exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstan Tenge is KZT, and the currency symbol is ₸. Below, you'll find Kasachischer Tenge rates and a currency converter.

Kasachischer Tenge Stats

NameKasachischer Tenge
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Tïin
Minor unit symbolTïin
Top KZT conversionKZT to USD
Top KZT chartKZT to USD chart

Kasachischer Tenge Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₸1, ₸2, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100
Bank notesFreq used: ₸1, ₸3, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100, ₸200, ₸500, ₸1000, ₸2000, ₸5000, ₸10000
Central bankThe National Bank of Kazakhstan
Users
Kasachstan

