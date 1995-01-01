kzt
KZT - Kazachse tenge

The Kazachse tenge is the currency of Kazachstan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kazachse tenge exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstan Tenge is KZT, and the currency symbol is ₸. Below, you'll find Kazachse tenge rates and a currency converter.

Kazachse tenge Stats

NameKazachse tenge
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Tïin
Minor unit symbolTïin
Top KZT conversionKZT to USD
Top KZT chartKZT to USD chart

Kazachse tenge Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₸1, ₸2, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100
Bank notesFreq used: ₸1, ₸3, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100, ₸200, ₸500, ₸1000, ₸2000, ₸5000, ₸10000
Central bankThe National Bank of Kazakhstan
Users
Kazachstan

