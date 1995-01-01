kzt
KZT - 哈萨克斯坦坚戈

The 哈萨克斯坦坚戈 is the currency of 哈萨克斯坦. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 哈萨克斯坦坚戈 exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstan Tenge is KZT, and the currency symbol is ₸. Below, you'll find 哈萨克斯坦坚戈 rates and a currency converter.

哈萨克斯坦坚戈 Stats

Name哈萨克斯坦坚戈
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Tïin
Minor unit symbolTïin
Top KZT conversionKZT to USD
Top KZT chartKZT to USD chart

哈萨克斯坦坚戈 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₸1, ₸2, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100
Bank notesFreq used: ₸1, ₸3, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100, ₸200, ₸500, ₸1000, ₸2000, ₸5000, ₸10000
Central bankThe National Bank of Kazakhstan
Users
哈萨克斯坦

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07485
GBP / EUR1.18049
USD / JPY161.424
GBP / USD1.26886
USD / CHF0.903606
USD / CAD1.36731
EUR / JPY173.507
AUD / USD0.666900

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%