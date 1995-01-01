kzt
KZT - Tenge kazajo

The Tenge kazajo is the currency of Kazajistán. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tenge kazajo exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstan Tenge is KZT, and the currency symbol is ₸. Below, you'll find Tenge kazajo rates and a currency converter.

Tenge kazajo Stats

NameTenge kazajo
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Tïin
Minor unit symbolTïin
Top KZT conversionKZT to USD
Top KZT chartKZT to USD chart

Tenge kazajo Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₸1, ₸2, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100
Bank notesFreq used: ₸1, ₸3, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100, ₸200, ₸500, ₸1000, ₸2000, ₸5000, ₸10000
Central bankThe National Bank of Kazakhstan
Users
Kazajistán

