kzt
KZT - Tenge kazakh

The Tenge kazakh is the currency of Kazakhstan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tenge kazakh exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstan Tenge is KZT, and the currency symbol is ₸. Below, you'll find Tenge kazakh rates and a currency converter.

Tenge kazakh Stats

NameTenge kazakh
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Tïin
Minor unit symbolTïin
Top KZT conversionKZT to USD
Top KZT chartKZT to USD chart

Tenge kazakh Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₸1, ₸2, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100
Bank notesFreq used: ₸1, ₸3, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100, ₸200, ₸500, ₸1000, ₸2000, ₸5000, ₸10000
Central bankThe National Bank of Kazakhstan
Users
Kazakhstan

