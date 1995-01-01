kzt
KZT - Tenge cazaquistanês

The Tenge cazaquistanês is the currency of Cazaquistão. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tenge cazaquistanês exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstan Tenge is KZT, and the currency symbol is ₸. Below, you'll find Tenge cazaquistanês rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Tenge cazaquistanês Stats

NameTenge cazaquistanês
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Tïin
Minor unit symbolTïin
Top KZT conversionKZT to USD
Top KZT chartKZT to USD chart

Tenge cazaquistanês Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₸1, ₸2, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100
Bank notesFreq used: ₸1, ₸3, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100, ₸200, ₸500, ₸1000, ₸2000, ₸5000, ₸10000
Central bankThe National Bank of Kazakhstan
Users
Cazaquistão

Why are you interested in KZT?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KZT email updatesGet KZT rates on my phoneGet a KZT currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07465
GBP / EUR1,18055
USD / JPY161,459
GBP / USD1,26868
USD / CHF0,903918
USD / CAD1,36760
EUR / JPY173,512
AUD / USD0,666906

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%