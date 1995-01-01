kzt
KZT - Kazakstansk tenge

The Kazakstansk tenge is the currency of Kazakstan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kazakstansk tenge exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstan Tenge is KZT, and the currency symbol is ₸. Below, you'll find Kazakstansk tenge rates and a currency converter.

Kazakstansk tenge Stats

NameKazakstansk tenge
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Tïin
Minor unit symbolTïin
Top KZT conversionKZT to USD
Kazakstansk tenge Profile

Kazakstansk tenge Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₸1, ₸2, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100
Bank notesFreq used: ₸1, ₸3, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100, ₸200, ₸500, ₸1000, ₸2000, ₸5000, ₸10000
Central bankThe National Bank of Kazakhstan
Users
Kazakstan

