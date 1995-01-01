kzt
KZT - التنج الكازاخستاني

The التنج الكازاخستاني is the currency of كازاخستان. Our currency rankings show that the most popular التنج الكازاخستاني exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstan Tenge is KZT, and the currency symbol is ₸. Below, you'll find التنج الكازاخستاني rates and a currency converter.

التنج الكازاخستاني Stats

Nameالتنج الكازاخستاني
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Tïin
Minor unit symbolTïin
Top KZT conversionKZT to USD
Top KZT chartKZT to USD chart

التنج الكازاخستاني Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₸1, ₸2, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100
Bank notesFreq used: ₸1, ₸3, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100, ₸200, ₸500, ₸1000, ₸2000, ₸5000, ₸10000
Central bankThe National Bank of Kazakhstan
Users
كازاخستان

