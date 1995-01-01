KZT - 哈薩克堅戈

The 哈薩克堅戈 is the currency of 哈薩克. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 哈薩克堅戈 exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstan Tenge is KZT, and the currency symbol is ₸. Below, you'll find 哈薩克堅戈 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|哈薩克堅戈
|Symbol
|₸
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Tïin
|Minor unit symbol
|Tïin
|Top KZT conversion
|KZT to USD
|Top KZT chart
|KZT to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ₸1, ₸2, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₸1, ₸3, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100, ₸200, ₸500, ₸1000, ₸2000, ₸5000, ₸10000
|Central bank
|The National Bank of Kazakhstan
|Users
哈薩克
