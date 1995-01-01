kzt
KZT - 哈薩克堅戈

The 哈薩克堅戈 is the currency of 哈薩克. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 哈薩克堅戈 exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstan Tenge is KZT, and the currency symbol is ₸. Below, you'll find 哈薩克堅戈 rates and a currency converter.

哈薩克堅戈 Stats

Name哈薩克堅戈
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Tïin
Minor unit symbolTïin
Top KZT conversionKZT to USD
Top KZT chartKZT to USD chart

哈薩克堅戈 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₸1, ₸2, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100
Bank notesFreq used: ₸1, ₸3, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100, ₸200, ₸500, ₸1000, ₸2000, ₸5000, ₸10000
Central bankThe National Bank of Kazakhstan
Users
哈薩克

