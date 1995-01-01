kzt
KZT - カザフスタンテンゲ

The カザフスタンテンゲ is the currency of カザフスタン. Our currency rankings show that the most popular カザフスタンテンゲ exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstan Tenge is KZT, and the currency symbol is ₸. Below, you'll find カザフスタンテンゲ rates and a currency converter.

カザフスタンテンゲ Stats

Nameカザフスタンテンゲ
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Tïin
Minor unit symbolTïin
Top KZT conversionKZT to USD
Top KZT chartKZT to USD chart

カザフスタンテンゲ Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₸1, ₸2, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100
Bank notesFreq used: ₸1, ₸3, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100, ₸200, ₸500, ₸1000, ₸2000, ₸5000, ₸10000
Central bankThe National Bank of Kazakhstan
Users
カザフスタン

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07459
GBP / EUR1.18050
USD / JPY161.458
GBP / USD1.26855
USD / CHF0.903943
USD / CAD1.36761
EUR / JPY173.501
AUD / USD0.666805

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%