KZT - カザフスタンテンゲ

The カザフスタンテンゲ is the currency of カザフスタン. Our currency rankings show that the most popular カザフスタンテンゲ exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstan Tenge is KZT, and the currency symbol is ₸. Below, you'll find カザフスタンテンゲ rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|カザフスタンテンゲ
|Symbol
|₸
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Tïin
|Minor unit symbol
|Tïin
|Top KZT conversion
|KZT to USD
|Top KZT chart
|KZT to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ₸1, ₸2, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₸1, ₸3, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100, ₸200, ₸500, ₸1000, ₸2000, ₸5000, ₸10000
|Central bank
|The National Bank of Kazakhstan
|Users
カザフスタン
