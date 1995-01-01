KZT - Tenge kazako

The Tenge kazako is the currency of Kazakistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tenge kazako exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstan Tenge is KZT, and the currency symbol is ₸. Below, you'll find Tenge kazako rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Tenge kazako
|Symbol
|₸
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Tïin
|Minor unit symbol
|Tïin
|Top KZT conversion
|KZT to USD
|Top KZT chart
|KZT to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ₸1, ₸2, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₸1, ₸3, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100, ₸200, ₸500, ₸1000, ₸2000, ₸5000, ₸10000
|Central bank
|The National Bank of Kazakhstan
|Users
Kazakistan
