kzt
KZT - Tenge kazako

The Tenge kazako is the currency of Kazakistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tenge kazako exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstan Tenge is KZT, and the currency symbol is ₸. Below, you'll find Tenge kazako rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Tenge kazako Stats

NameTenge kazako
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Tïin
Minor unit symbolTïin
Top KZT conversionKZT to USD
Top KZT chartKZT to USD chart

Tenge kazako Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₸1, ₸2, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100
Bank notesFreq used: ₸1, ₸3, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100, ₸200, ₸500, ₸1000, ₸2000, ₸5000, ₸10000
Central bankThe National Bank of Kazakhstan
Users
Kazakistan

Why are you interested in KZT?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KZT email updatesGet KZT rates on my phoneGet a KZT currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07456
GBP / EUR1,18055
USD / JPY161,462
GBP / USD1,26857
USD / CHF0,903873
USD / CAD1,36786
EUR / JPY173,501
AUD / USD0,666615

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%