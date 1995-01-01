fkp
FKP - Falkland-Pfund

The Falkland-Pfund is the currency of Falklandinseln (Malwinen). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falkland-Pfund exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Falkland-Pfund rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Falkland-Pfund Stats

NameFalkland-Pfund
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top FKP conversionFKP to USD
Top FKP chartFKP to USD chart

Falkland-Pfund Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Falklandinseln (Malwinen)

Why are you interested in FKP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to FKP email updatesGet FKP rates on my phoneGet a FKP currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07461
GBP / EUR1,18054
USD / JPY161,471
GBP / USD1,26863
USD / CHF0,903904
USD / CAD1,36751
EUR / JPY173,519
AUD / USD0,666880

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %