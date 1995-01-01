FKP - Falkland-Pfund

The Falkland-Pfund is the currency of Falklandinseln (Malwinen). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falkland-Pfund exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Falkland-Pfund rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Falkland-Pfund
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Pence
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top FKP conversion
|FKP to USD
|Top FKP chart
|FKP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
|Users
Falklandinseln (Malwinen)
Falklandinseln (Malwinen)
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to FKP email updatesGet FKP rates on my phoneGet a FKP currency data API for my business