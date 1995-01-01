FKP - Falkland-Pfund

The Falkland-Pfund is the currency of Falklandinseln (Malwinen). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falkland-Pfund exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP , and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Falkland-Pfund rates and a currency converter.