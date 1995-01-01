fkp
FKP - 褔克蘭群島鎊

The 褔克蘭群島鎊 is the currency of 褔克蘭群島（馬爾維納斯群島）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 褔克蘭群島鎊 exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 褔克蘭群島鎊 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

褔克蘭群島鎊 Stats

Name褔克蘭群島鎊
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top FKP conversionFKP to USD
Top FKP chartFKP to USD chart

褔克蘭群島鎊 Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
褔克蘭群島（馬爾維納斯群島）

Why are you interested in FKP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to FKP email updatesGet FKP rates on my phoneGet a FKP currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07457
GBP / EUR1.18037
USD / JPY161.412
GBP / USD1.26839
USD / CHF0.903617
USD / CAD1.36778
EUR / JPY173.448
AUD / USD0.666653

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%