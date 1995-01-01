FKP - 褔克蘭群島鎊

The 褔克蘭群島鎊 is the currency of 褔克蘭群島（馬爾維納斯群島）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 褔克蘭群島鎊 exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 褔克蘭群島鎊 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|褔克蘭群島鎊
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Pence
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top FKP conversion
|FKP to USD
|Top FKP chart
|FKP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
|Users
褔克蘭群島（馬爾維納斯群島）
褔克蘭群島（馬爾維納斯群島）
