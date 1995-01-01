FKP - 褔克蘭群島鎊

The 褔克蘭群島鎊 is the currency of 褔克蘭群島（馬爾維納斯群島）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 褔克蘭群島鎊 exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP , and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 褔克蘭群島鎊 rates and a currency converter.