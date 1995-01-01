FKP - Libra das Malvinas

The Libra das Malvinas is the currency of Ilhas Falkland (Malvinas). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra das Malvinas exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP , and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra das Malvinas rates and a currency converter.