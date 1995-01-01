fkp
FKP - Libra das Malvinas

The Libra das Malvinas is the currency of Ilhas Falkland (Malvinas). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra das Malvinas exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra das Malvinas rates and a currency converter.

Libra das Malvinas Stats

NameLibra das Malvinas
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top FKP conversionFKP to USD
Top FKP chartFKP to USD chart

Libra das Malvinas Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Ilhas Falkland (Malvinas)

