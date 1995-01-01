FKP - Libra das Malvinas

The Libra das Malvinas is the currency of Ilhas Falkland (Malvinas). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra das Malvinas exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra das Malvinas rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Libra das Malvinas
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Pence
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top FKP conversion
|FKP to USD
|Top FKP chart
|FKP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
|Users
Ilhas Falkland (Malvinas)
Ilhas Falkland (Malvinas)
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to FKP email updatesGet FKP rates on my phoneGet a FKP currency data API for my business