FKP - Falklandeilands pond

The Falklandeilands pond is the currency of Falklandeilanden (Malvinas). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falklandeilands pond exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Falklandeilands pond rates and a currency converter.

Falklandeilands pond Stats

NameFalklandeilands pond
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top FKP conversionFKP to USD
Top FKP chartFKP to USD chart

Falklandeilands pond Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Falklandeilanden (Malvinas)

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07374
GBP / EUR1.18073
USD / JPY161.527
GBP / USD1.26779
USD / CHF0.903876
USD / CAD1.36960
EUR / JPY173.438
AUD / USD0.665720

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%