FKP - Livre des Îles Malouines

The Livre des Îles Malouines is the currency of Îles Falkland (Malouines). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Livre des Îles Malouines exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Livre des Îles Malouines rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Livre des Îles Malouines
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Pence
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top FKP conversion
|FKP to USD
|Top FKP chart
|FKP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
|Users
Îles Falkland (Malouines)
Îles Falkland (Malouines)
