FKP - Livre des Îles Malouines

The Livre des Îles Malouines is the currency of Îles Falkland (Malouines). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Livre des Îles Malouines exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP , and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Livre des Îles Malouines rates and a currency converter.