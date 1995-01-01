fkp
FKP - Livre des Îles Malouines

The Livre des Îles Malouines is the currency of Îles Falkland (Malouines). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Livre des Îles Malouines exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Livre des Îles Malouines rates and a currency converter.

Livre des Îles Malouines Stats

NameLivre des Îles Malouines
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top FKP conversionFKP to USD
Top FKP chartFKP to USD chart

Livre des Îles Malouines Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Îles Falkland (Malouines)

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07373
GBP / EUR1,18058
USD / JPY161,491
GBP / USD1,26763
USD / CHF0,903862
USD / CAD1,36964
EUR / JPY173,398
AUD / USD0,665858

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %