FKP - Sterlina delle Falkland

The Sterlina delle Falkland is the currency of Isole Falkland (Malvine). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sterlina delle Falkland exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Sterlina delle Falkland rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Sterlina delle Falkland
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Pence
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top FKP conversion
|FKP to USD
|Top FKP chart
|FKP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
|Users
Isole Falkland (Malvine)
