FKP - Sterlina delle Falkland

The Sterlina delle Falkland is the currency of Isole Falkland (Malvine). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sterlina delle Falkland exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Sterlina delle Falkland rates and a currency converter.

Sterlina delle Falkland Stats

NameSterlina delle Falkland
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top FKP conversionFKP to USD
Top FKP chartFKP to USD chart

Sterlina delle Falkland Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Isole Falkland (Malvine)

