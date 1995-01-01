fkp
FKP - Libra esterlina de las Islas Falkland (Malvinas)

The Libra esterlina de las Islas Falkland (Malvinas) is the currency of Islas Falkland (Malvinas). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra esterlina de las Islas Falkland (Malvinas) exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra esterlina de las Islas Falkland (Malvinas) rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Libra esterlina de las Islas Falkland (Malvinas) Stats

NameLibra esterlina de las Islas Falkland (Malvinas)
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top FKP conversionFKP to USD
Top FKP chartFKP to USD chart

Libra esterlina de las Islas Falkland (Malvinas) Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Islas Falkland (Malvinas)

Why are you interested in FKP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to FKP email updatesGet FKP rates on my phoneGet a FKP currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07460
GBP / EUR1,18053
USD / JPY161,455
GBP / USD1,26860
USD / CHF0,903902
USD / CAD1,36757
EUR / JPY173,500
AUD / USD0,666829

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %