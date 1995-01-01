FKP - Libra esterlina de las Islas Falkland (Malvinas)

The Libra esterlina de las Islas Falkland (Malvinas) is the currency of Islas Falkland (Malvinas). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra esterlina de las Islas Falkland (Malvinas) exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP , and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra esterlina de las Islas Falkland (Malvinas) rates and a currency converter.