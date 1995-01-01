FKP - フォークランド諸島ポンド

The フォークランド諸島ポンド is the currency of フォークランド諸島（マルビナス）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular フォークランド諸島ポンド exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find フォークランド諸島ポンド rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|フォークランド諸島ポンド
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Pence
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top FKP conversion
|FKP to USD
|Top FKP chart
|FKP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
|Users
フォークランド諸島（マルビナス）
