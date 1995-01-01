fkp
FKP - フォークランド諸島ポンド

The フォークランド諸島ポンド is the currency of フォークランド諸島（マルビナス）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular フォークランド諸島ポンド exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find フォークランド諸島ポンド rates and a currency converter.

フォークランド諸島ポンド Stats

Nameフォークランド諸島ポンド
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top FKP conversionFKP to USD
Top FKP chartFKP to USD chart

フォークランド諸島ポンド Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
フォークランド諸島（マルビナス）

