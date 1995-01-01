FKP - フォークランド諸島ポンド

The フォークランド諸島ポンド is the currency of フォークランド諸島（マルビナス）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular フォークランド諸島ポンド exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP , and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find フォークランド諸島ポンド rates and a currency converter.