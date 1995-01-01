FKP - Falklands-pund

The Falklands-pund is the currency of Falklandsöarna (Malvinerna). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falklands-pund exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Falklands-pund rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Falklands-pund
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Pence
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top FKP conversion
|FKP to USD
|Top FKP chart
|FKP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
|Users
Falklandsöarna (Malvinerna)
Falklandsöarna (Malvinerna)
