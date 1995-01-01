fkp
FKP - Falkland Island Pound

The Falkland Island Pound is the currency of Falkland Islands (Malvinas). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falkland Island Pound exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Falkland Island Pound rates and a currency converter.

Falkland Island Pound Stats

NameFalkland Island Pound
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top FKP conversionFKP to USD
Top FKP chartFKP to USD chart

Falkland Island Pound Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07464
GBP / EUR1.18052
USD / JPY161.466
GBP / USD1.26864
USD / CHF0.903904
USD / CAD1.36763
EUR / JPY173.518
AUD / USD0.666862

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%