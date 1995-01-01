FKP - جنيه جزيرة فوكلاند

The جنيه جزيرة فوكلاند is the currency of جزر فوكلاند (مالفيناس). Our currency rankings show that the most popular جنيه جزيرة فوكلاند exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP , and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find جنيه جزيرة فوكلاند rates and a currency converter.