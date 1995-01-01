fkp
FKP - جنيه جزيرة فوكلاند

The جنيه جزيرة فوكلاند is the currency of جزر فوكلاند (مالفيناس). Our currency rankings show that the most popular جنيه جزيرة فوكلاند exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find جنيه جزيرة فوكلاند rates and a currency converter.

جنيه جزيرة فوكلاند Stats

Nameجنيه جزيرة فوكلاند
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top FKP conversionFKP to USD
Top FKP chartFKP to USD chart

جنيه جزيرة فوكلاند Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
جزر فوكلاند (مالفيناس)

