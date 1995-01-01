FKP - 福克兰群岛镑

The 福克兰群岛镑 is the currency of 福克兰群岛（马尔维纳斯）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 福克兰群岛镑 exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 福克兰群岛镑 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|福克兰群岛镑
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Pence
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top FKP conversion
|FKP to USD
|Top FKP chart
|FKP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
|Users
福克兰群岛（马尔维纳斯）
