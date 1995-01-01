fkp
FKP - 福克兰群岛镑

The 福克兰群岛镑 is the currency of 福克兰群岛（马尔维纳斯）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 福克兰群岛镑 exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 福克兰群岛镑 rates and a currency converter.

福克兰群岛镑 Stats

Name福克兰群岛镑
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top FKP conversionFKP to USD
Top FKP chartFKP to USD chart

福克兰群岛镑 Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
福克兰群岛（马尔维纳斯）

