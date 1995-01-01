djf
DJF - Dschibuti-Franc

The Dschibuti-Franc is the currency of Dschibuti. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dschibuti-Franc exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djibouti Franc is DJF, and the currency symbol is Fdj. Below, you'll find Dschibuti-Franc rates and a currency converter.

Dschibuti-Franc Stats

NameDschibuti-Franc
SymbolFranc
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top DJF conversionDJF to USD
Top DJF chartDJF to USD chart

Dschibuti-Franc Profile

Users
Dschibuti

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07462
GBP / EUR1,18056
USD / JPY161,469
GBP / USD1,26865
USD / CHF0,903912
USD / CAD1,36751
EUR / JPY173,518
AUD / USD0,666889

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %