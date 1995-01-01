DJF - Dschibuti-Franc

The Dschibuti-Franc is the currency of Dschibuti. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dschibuti-Franc exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djibouti Franc is DJF, and the currency symbol is Fdj. Below, you'll find Dschibuti-Franc rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dschibuti-Franc
|Symbol
|Franc
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top DJF conversion
|DJF to USD
|Top DJF chart
|DJF to USD chart
|Users
Dschibuti
Dschibuti
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to DJF email updatesGet DJF rates on my phoneGet a DJF currency data API for my business