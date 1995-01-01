djf
DJF - Franco gibutiano

The Franco gibutiano is the currency of Gibuti. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco gibutiano exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djibouti Franc is DJF, and the currency symbol is Fdj. Below, you'll find Franco gibutiano rates and a currency converter.

Franco gibutiano Stats

NameFranco gibutiano
SymbolFranco
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top DJF conversionDJF to USD
Top DJF chartDJF to USD chart

Franco gibutiano Profile

Users
Gibuti

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07456
GBP / EUR1,18053
USD / JPY161,457
GBP / USD1,26855
USD / CHF0,903986
USD / CAD1,36778
EUR / JPY173,495
AUD / USD0,666734

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%