DJF - Franco gibutiano

The Franco gibutiano is the currency of Gibuti. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco gibutiano exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djibouti Franc is DJF, and the currency symbol is Fdj. Below, you'll find Franco gibutiano rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Franco gibutiano
|Symbol
|Franco
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top DJF conversion
|DJF to USD
|Top DJF chart
|DJF to USD chart
|Users
Gibuti
