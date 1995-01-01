DJF - الفرنك الجيبوتي

The الفرنك الجيبوتي is the currency of جيبوتي. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الفرنك الجيبوتي exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djibouti Franc is DJF , and the currency symbol is Fdj. Below, you'll find الفرنك الجيبوتي rates and a currency converter.