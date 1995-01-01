djf
DJF - الفرنك الجيبوتي

The الفرنك الجيبوتي is the currency of جيبوتي. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الفرنك الجيبوتي exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djibouti Franc is DJF, and the currency symbol is Fdj. Below, you'll find الفرنك الجيبوتي rates and a currency converter.

الفرنك الجيبوتي Stats

Nameالفرنك الجيبوتي
Symbolفرنك
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top DJF conversionDJF to USD
Top DJF chartDJF to USD chart

الفرنك الجيبوتي Profile

Users
جيبوتي

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٧٠
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٥٤
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٦٠
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٧٣
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٧٩١
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٤٤
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٥٢١
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٧٠٠٣

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜