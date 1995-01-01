djf
DJF - Franc de Djibouti

The Franc de Djibouti is the currency of Djibouti. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franc de Djibouti exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djibouti Franc is DJF, and the currency symbol is Fdj. Below, you'll find Franc de Djibouti rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Franc de Djibouti Stats

NameFranc de Djibouti
SymbolFranc
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top DJF conversionDJF to USD
Top DJF chartDJF to USD chart

Franc de Djibouti Profile

Users
Djibouti

Why are you interested in DJF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to DJF email updatesGet DJF rates on my phoneGet a DJF currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07364
GBP / EUR1,18066
USD / JPY161,542
GBP / USD1,26760
USD / CHF0,904761
USD / CAD1,36953
EUR / JPY173,438
AUD / USD0,665758

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %