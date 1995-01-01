DJF - Franc de Djibouti

The Franc de Djibouti is the currency of Djibouti. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franc de Djibouti exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djibouti Franc is DJF, and the currency symbol is Fdj. Below, you'll find Franc de Djibouti rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Franc de Djibouti
|Symbol
|Franc
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top DJF conversion
|DJF to USD
|Top DJF chart
|DJF to USD chart
|Users
Djibouti
Djibouti
