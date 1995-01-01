djf
DJF - Djiboutische frank

The Djiboutische frank is the currency of Djibouti. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Djiboutische frank exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djibouti Franc is DJF, and the currency symbol is Fdj. Below, you'll find Djiboutische frank rates and a currency converter.

Djiboutische frank Stats

NameDjiboutische frank
SymbolFrank
Top DJF conversionDJF to USD
Top DJF chartDJF to USD chart

Djiboutische frank Profile

Users
Djibouti

