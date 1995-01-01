djf
DJF - Djiboutian Franc

The Djiboutian Franc is the currency of Djibouti. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Djiboutian Franc exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Francs is DJF, and the currency symbol is Fdj. Below, you'll find Djiboutian Franc rates and a currency converter.

Djiboutian Franc Stats

NameDjiboutian Franc
SymbolFranc
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top DJF conversionDJF to USD
Top DJF chartDJF to USD chart

Djiboutian Franc Profile

Users
Djibouti

