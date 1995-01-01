djf
DJF - Djiboutisk franc

The Djiboutisk franc is the currency of Djibouti. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Djiboutisk franc exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djibouti Franc is DJF, and the currency symbol is Fdj. Below, you'll find Djiboutisk franc rates and a currency converter.

Djiboutisk franc Stats

NameDjiboutisk franc
Symbolfranc
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top DJF conversionDJF to USD
Top DJF chartDJF to USD chart

Djiboutisk franc Profile

Users
Djibouti

