DJF - 吉布提法郎

The 吉布提法郎 is the currency of 吉布提. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 吉布提法郎 exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djibouti Franc is DJF, and the currency symbol is Fdj. Below, you'll find 吉布提法郎 rates and a currency converter.

吉布提法郎 Stats

Name吉布提法郎
Symbol法郎
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top DJF conversionDJF to USD
Top DJF chartDJF to USD chart

吉布提法郎 Profile

Users
吉布提

