DJF - 吉布提法郎

The 吉布提法郎 is the currency of 吉布提. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 吉布提法郎 exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djibouti Franc is DJF, and the currency symbol is Fdj. Below, you'll find 吉布提法郎 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|吉布提法郎
|Symbol
|法郎
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top DJF conversion
|DJF to USD
|Top DJF chart
|DJF to USD chart
|Users
吉布提
吉布提
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to DJF email updatesGet DJF rates on my phoneGet a DJF currency data API for my business