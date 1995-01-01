djf
DJF - Franco djibutiano

The Franco djibutiano is the currency of Djibuti. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco djibutiano exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djibouti Franc is DJF, and the currency symbol is Fdj. Below, you'll find Franco djibutiano rates and a currency converter.

Franco djibutiano Stats

NameFranco djibutiano
SymbolFranco
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top DJF conversionDJF to USD
Top DJF chartDJF to USD chart

Franco djibutiano Profile

Users
Djibuti

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07442
GBP / EUR1,18045
USD / JPY161,433
GBP / USD1,26830
USD / CHF0,903823
USD / CAD1,36787
EUR / JPY173,447
AUD / USD0,666691

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%