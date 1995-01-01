djf
DJF - Franco de Yibuti

The Franco de Yibuti is the currency of Yibuti. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco de Yibuti exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djibouti Franc is DJF, and the currency symbol is Fdj. Below, you'll find Franco de Yibuti rates and a currency converter.

Franco de Yibuti Stats

NameFranco de Yibuti
SymbolFranco
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top DJF conversionDJF to USD
Top DJF chartDJF to USD chart

Franco de Yibuti Profile

Users
Yibuti

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07459
GBP / EUR1,18059
USD / JPY161,451
GBP / USD1,26865
USD / CHF0,903912
USD / CAD1,36747
EUR / JPY173,495
AUD / USD0,666902

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %