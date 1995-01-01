wst
WST - تالا ساموية

The تالا ساموية is the currency of ساموا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular تالا ساموية exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoa Tala is WST, and the currency symbol is WS$. Below, you'll find تالا ساموية rates and a currency converter.

تالا ساموية Stats

Nameتالا ساموية
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Sene
Minor unit symbolSene
Top WST conversionWST to USD
Top WST chartWST to USD chart

تالا ساموية Profile

CoinsFreq used: Sene10, Sene20, Sene50, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Samoa
Users
ساموا

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٧٢
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٦٩
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٧٣
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٩٢
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٨٤٢
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٤٥
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٥٣٩
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٩٠٠

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜