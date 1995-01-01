wst
WST - Samoansk tala

The Samoansk tala is the currency of Samoa. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoansk tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoa Tala is WST, and the currency symbol is WS$. Below, you'll find Samoansk tala rates and a currency converter.

Samoansk tala Stats

NameSamoansk tala
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Sene
Minor unit symbolSene
Top WST conversionWST to USD
Top WST chartWST to USD chart

Samoansk tala Profile

CoinsFreq used: Sene10, Sene20, Sene50, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Samoa
Users
Samoa

