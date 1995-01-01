wst
WST - サモアタラ

The サモアタラ is the currency of サモア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular サモアタラ exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoa Tala is WST, and the currency symbol is WS$. Below, you'll find サモアタラ rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

サモアタラ Stats

Nameサモアタラ
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Sene
Minor unit symbolSene
Top WST conversionWST to USD
Top WST chartWST to USD chart

サモアタラ Profile

CoinsFreq used: Sene10, Sene20, Sene50, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Samoa
Users
サモア

Why are you interested in WST?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to WST email updatesGet WST rates on my phoneGet a WST currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07487
GBP / EUR1.18052
USD / JPY161.490
GBP / USD1.26891
USD / CHF0.903686
USD / CAD1.36762
EUR / JPY173.581
AUD / USD0.666909

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%