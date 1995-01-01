wst
WST - Tala samoano

The Tala samoano is the currency of Samoa. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tala samoano exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoa Tala is WST, and the currency symbol is WS$. Below, you'll find Tala samoano rates and a currency converter.

Tala samoano Stats

NameTala samoano
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Sene
Minor unit symbolSene
Top WST conversionWST to USD
Top WST chartWST to USD chart

Tala samoano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Sene10, Sene20, Sene50, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Samoa
Users
Samoa

