WST - Tala samoano

The Tala samoano is the currency of Samoa. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tala samoano exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoa Tala is WST, and the currency symbol is WS$. Below, you'll find Tala samoano rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Tala samoano
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Sene
|Minor unit symbol
|Sene
|Top WST conversion
|WST to USD
|Top WST chart
|WST to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Sene10, Sene20, Sene50, $1, $2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Samoa
|Users
Samoa
Samoa
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1,07486
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1,18050
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161,506
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,26887
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,903804
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,36757
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|173,596
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,666807
|▼