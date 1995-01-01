wst
WST - 薩摩亞塔拉

The 薩摩亞塔拉 is the currency of 薩摩亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 薩摩亞塔拉 exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoa Tala is WST, and the currency symbol is WS$. Below, you'll find 薩摩亞塔拉 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

薩摩亞塔拉 Stats

Name薩摩亞塔拉
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Sene
Minor unit symbolSene
Top WST conversionWST to USD
Top WST chartWST to USD chart

薩摩亞塔拉 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Sene10, Sene20, Sene50, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Samoa
Users
薩摩亞

Why are you interested in WST?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to WST email updatesGet WST rates on my phoneGet a WST currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07441
GBP / EUR1.18066
USD / JPY161.472
GBP / USD1.26851
USD / CHF0.903946
USD / CAD1.36785
EUR / JPY173.487
AUD / USD0.666788

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%