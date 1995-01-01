WST - 薩摩亞塔拉

The 薩摩亞塔拉 is the currency of 薩摩亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 薩摩亞塔拉 exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoa Tala is WST , and the currency symbol is WS$. Below, you'll find 薩摩亞塔拉 rates and a currency converter.