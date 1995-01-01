WST - 薩摩亞塔拉

The 薩摩亞塔拉 is the currency of 薩摩亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 薩摩亞塔拉 exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoa Tala is WST, and the currency symbol is WS$. Below, you'll find 薩摩亞塔拉 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|薩摩亞塔拉
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Sene
|Minor unit symbol
|Sene
|Top WST conversion
|WST to USD
|Top WST chart
|WST to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Sene10, Sene20, Sene50, $1, $2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Samoa
|Users
薩摩亞
薩摩亞
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to WST email updatesGet WST rates on my phoneGet a WST currency data API for my business