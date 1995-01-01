wst
WST - 萨摩亚塔拉

The 萨摩亚塔拉 is the currency of 萨摩亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 萨摩亚塔拉 exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoa Tala is WST, and the currency symbol is WS$. Below, you'll find 萨摩亚塔拉 rates and a currency converter.

萨摩亚塔拉 Stats

Name萨摩亚塔拉
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Sene
Minor unit symbolSene
Top WST conversionWST to USD
Top WST chartWST to USD chart

萨摩亚塔拉 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Sene10, Sene20, Sene50, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Samoa
Users
萨摩亚

