WST - Samoaanse tala

The Samoaanse tala is the currency of Samoa. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoaanse tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoa Tala is WST, and the currency symbol is WS$. Below, you'll find Samoaanse tala rates and a currency converter.

Samoaanse tala Stats

NameSamoaanse tala
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Sene
Minor unit symbolSene
Top WST conversionWST to USD
Top WST chartWST to USD chart

Samoaanse tala Profile

CoinsFreq used: Sene10, Sene20, Sene50, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Samoa
Users
Samoa

