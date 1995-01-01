wst
WST - Samoanischer Tala

The Samoanischer Tala is the currency of Samoa. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoanischer Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoa Tala is WST, and the currency symbol is WS$. Below, you'll find Samoanischer Tala rates and a currency converter.

Samoanischer Tala Stats

NameSamoanischer Tala
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Sene
Minor unit symbolSene
Top WST conversionWST to USD
Top WST chartWST to USD chart

Samoanischer Tala Profile

CoinsFreq used: Sene10, Sene20, Sene50, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Samoa
Users
Samoa

