WST - Tala de Samoa

The Tala de Samoa is the currency of Samoa. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tala de Samoa exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoa Tala is WST, and the currency symbol is WS$. Below, you'll find Tala de Samoa rates and a currency converter.

Tala de Samoa Stats

NameTala de Samoa
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Sene
Minor unit symbolSene
Top WST conversionWST to USD
Top WST chartWST to USD chart

Tala de Samoa Profile

CoinsFreq used: Sene10, Sene20, Sene50, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Samoa
Users
Samoa

