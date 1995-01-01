wst
WST - Tala samoana

The Tala samoana is the currency of Samoa. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tala samoana exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoa Tala is WST, and the currency symbol is WS$. Below, you'll find Tala samoana rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Tala samoana Stats

NameTala samoana
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Sene
Minor unit symbolSene
Top WST conversionWST to USD
Top WST chartWST to USD chart

Tala samoana Profile

CoinsFreq used: Sene10, Sene20, Sene50, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Samoa
Users
Samoa

Why are you interested in WST?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to WST email updatesGet WST rates on my phoneGet a WST currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07493
GBP / EUR1,18054
USD / JPY161,485
GBP / USD1,26900
USD / CHF0,903771
USD / CAD1,36765
EUR / JPY173,585
AUD / USD0,667053

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%