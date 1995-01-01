shp
SHP - جنيه سانت هيليني

The جنيه سانت هيليني is the currency of سانت هيلينا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular جنيه سانت هيليني exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helena Pound is SHP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find جنيه سانت هيليني rates and a currency converter.

جنيه سانت هيليني Stats

Nameجنيه سانت هيليني
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Saint Helena Pound
Minor unit symbolp
Top SHP conversionSHP to USD
Top SHP chartSHP to USD chart

جنيه سانت هيليني Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20
Users
سانت هيلينا

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٧٩
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٦٥
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤١٩
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٩٥
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٥٦٢
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٣٧
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٩٢
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٩٣٩

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜