shp
SHP - 圣赫勒拿镑

The 圣赫勒拿镑 is the currency of 圣赫勒拿. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 圣赫勒拿镑 exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helena Pound is SHP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 圣赫勒拿镑 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

圣赫勒拿镑 Stats

Name圣赫勒拿镑
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Saint Helena Pound
Minor unit symbolp
Top SHP conversionSHP to USD
Top SHP chartSHP to USD chart

圣赫勒拿镑 Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20
Users
圣赫勒拿

Why are you interested in SHP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SHP email updatesGet SHP rates on my phoneGet a SHP currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07479
GBP / EUR1.18063
USD / JPY161.436
GBP / USD1.26893
USD / CHF0.903793
USD / CAD1.36746
EUR / JPY173.511
AUD / USD0.666892

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%