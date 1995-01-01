shp
SHP - Libra de Santa Elena

The Libra de Santa Elena is the currency of Santa Elena. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra de Santa Elena exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helena Pound is SHP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra de Santa Elena rates and a currency converter.

Libra de Santa Elena Stats

NameLibra de Santa Elena
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Saint Helena Pound
Minor unit symbolp
Top SHP conversionSHP to USD
Top SHP chartSHP to USD chart

Libra de Santa Elena Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20
Users
Santa Elena

